Premier Fund Managers Ltd Invests $517,000 in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. $CWST

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 867,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,067,000 after acquiring an additional 795,414 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $55,948,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 20.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,597,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,711,000 after purchasing an additional 432,589 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 14.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,412,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,691,000 after purchasing an additional 428,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 72.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 536,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,891,000 after purchasing an additional 224,691 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $95.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.18. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $121.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 795.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $469.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.32 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 0.43%.Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWST. Zacks Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $95.00 price objective on Casella Waste Systems and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.

Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.

