Premier Fund Managers Ltd Invests $517,000 in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. $CWST

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 867,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,067,000 after acquiring an additional 795,414 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $55,948,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 20.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,597,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,711,000 after purchasing an additional 432,589 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 14.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,412,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,691,000 after purchasing an additional 428,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 72.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 536,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,891,000 after purchasing an additional 224,691 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance
Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $95.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.18. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $121.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 795.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWST. Zacks Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $95.00 price objective on Casella Waste Systems and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Casella Waste Systems
More Casella Waste Systems News
Here are the key news stories impacting Casella Waste Systems this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat consensus — Casella reported $0.30 EPS, ahead of the consensus $0.22 estimate, which is a short-term positive versus expectations. Casella (CWST) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue grew year-over-year — Quarterly revenue rose ~9.7% YoY to $469.1M, showing underlying demand and top-line growth in the business. Casella Press Release (Q4 & FY2025)
- Neutral Sentiment: Revenue roughly in line with expectations — Reported revenue was essentially in-line/slightly below consensus (reported $469.06M vs. $471.3M expected), which tempers the EPS beat. Casella Q4 CY2025 Earnings Results
- Neutral Sentiment: FY-2026 guidance provided but ambiguous — Management released FY-2026 revenue guidance around the $2.0B level (consensus similar), but EPS guidance communicated in the release/notice was unclear or omitted, leaving investors with uncertainty on near-term profit trajectory. Globe Newswire: Q4 & FY2025 Results and FY2026 Guidance
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript available — Management commentary on margins, cost actions and capital allocation is in the earnings call transcript; investors will watch for detail that could sway sentiment. Casella CWST Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data for mid-February appears unreliable/insignificant in the filings cited, so short pressure is not a clear driver based on available data.
- Negative Sentiment: Profitability weakness and valuation risk — EPS is down from $0.41 a year ago and net margin remains thin (~0.85%), while the stock trades at a very high P/E (~398x), leaving shares vulnerable if growth or margin improvement disappoints. Casella Press Release (Q4 & FY2025)
Casella Waste Systems Profile
Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.
Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Casella Waste Systems
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.