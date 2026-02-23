Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $241,000 Stake in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,156 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,181,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,970,415,000 after buying an additional 3,120,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,266,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,725,362,000 after acquiring an additional 85,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,810,214,000 after acquiring an additional 51,043 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 29.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,598,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,333,095,000 after purchasing an additional 585,494 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,913,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,757,000 after purchasing an additional 187,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $547.00.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.6%

SNPS opened at $439.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $474.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.90. The firm has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a PE ratio of 55.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,270. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total transaction of $1,685,035.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,058.34. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,157 shares of company stock worth $1,945,036. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Synopsys

Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

