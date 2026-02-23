Pollock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 36,567 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Pollock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,567 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 4.9% of Pollock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pollock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 14,007 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,709,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,077,000 after purchasing an additional 44,925 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 404.8% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 62,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 50,123 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 154,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 42,933 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 718,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,769 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $41.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $41.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.15.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.