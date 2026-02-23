Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $5.50. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Playtika traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.2150, with a volume of 570441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PLTK. Wall Street Zen lowered Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Playtika from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $3.75 price target on shares of Playtika in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd increased its position in shares of Playtika by 29.3% during the third quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Playtika by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Playtika Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a leading developer and publisher of free-to-play mobile and social games. Established in 2010 and headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, the company has built a reputation for creating engaging, social casino and casual gaming experiences. Playtika’s platform leverages data-driven analytics and in-game community features to drive player retention and monetization across multiple titles.

The company’s diverse portfolio includes flagship social casino games such as Slotomania, Bingo Blitz and Caesars Casino, as well as skill-based and casual offerings like World Series of Poker and House of Fun.

