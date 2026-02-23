Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $5.50. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Playtika traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.2150, with a volume of 570441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on PLTK. Wall Street Zen lowered Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Playtika from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $3.75 price target on shares of Playtika in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.56.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84.
Playtika Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a leading developer and publisher of free-to-play mobile and social games. Established in 2010 and headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, the company has built a reputation for creating engaging, social casino and casual gaming experiences. Playtika’s platform leverages data-driven analytics and in-game community features to drive player retention and monetization across multiple titles.
The company’s diverse portfolio includes flagship social casino games such as Slotomania, Bingo Blitz and Caesars Casino, as well as skill-based and casual offerings like World Series of Poker and House of Fun.
