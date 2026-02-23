Physiomics (LON:PYC) Stock Price Down 13.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC – Get Free Report) dropped 13.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.49 and last traded at GBX 0.52. Approximately 1,061,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,003,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60.

Physiomics Stock Down 25.0%

The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.40.

Physiomics (LON:PYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 16th. The company reported GBX (0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Physiomics had a negative return on equity of 127.68% and a negative net margin of 106.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Physiomics Plc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Physiomics

Physiomics Plc provides consulting services to pharmaceutical companies in the areas of outsourced quantitative pharmacology and computational biology in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union Switzerland. The company offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software. It also develops technology for use in the field of personalized medicine. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

