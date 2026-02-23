Peapod Lane Capital LLC Raises Stake in Universal Electronics Inc. $UEIC

Peapod Lane Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) by 130.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,079 shares during the quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC owned about 2.18% of Universal Electronics worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Electronics during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 377.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 183,836 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 875,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 164,617 shares during the period. Kent Lake PR LLC increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kent Lake PR LLC now owns 1,260,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 185,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 131,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on Universal Electronics from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Electronics has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.75.

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $4.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $55.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.40. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) is a leading provider of sensing and control technologies for the smart home and consumer electronics markets. The company specializes in design, development and manufacturing of remote control devices, wireless connectivity modules and integrated sensing solutions. Its core expertise lies in infrared (IR) and radio frequency (RF) remote controls, voice-enabled control devices and universal remotes that allow consumers to manage multiple home entertainment and automation systems through a single interface.

In addition to traditional remote control products, Universal Electronics has expanded its portfolio to include Internet of Things (IoT) gateways, home-automation hubs and cloud-based management platforms.

