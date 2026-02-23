PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on March 11th

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th.

PBF Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. PBF Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 220.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect PBF Energy to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.6%.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:PBF opened at $34.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.50. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.82) EPS. Analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

