Payden & Rygel Trims Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Payden & Rygel decreased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,200 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $9,877,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,338,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,299,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,205 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 107.1% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 9,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $812,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AJG. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wolfe Research set a $289.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC set a $272.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho set a $277.00 price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE AJG opened at $216.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $195.00 and a 52 week high of $351.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 42.28%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.05, for a total transaction of $1,290,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 95,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,715,254.85. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $4,041,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 79,549 shares in the company, valued at $20,284,995. This represents a 16.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,364,440. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company’s core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

