Payden & Rygel Sells 34,700 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Payden & Rygel lessened its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,700 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 34,700 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $1,897,335,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 31,595.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742,009 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $555,666,000 after buying an additional 1,736,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,487,316 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,282,984,000 after buying an additional 1,349,746 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 26.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,125,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $988,676,000 after acquiring an additional 646,039 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Trust Co. increased its position in American Express by 136.6% during the second quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,108,971 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $353,740,000 after acquiring an additional 640,214 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Evercore set a $393.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $355.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.73.

American Express Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of AXP opened at $345.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $237.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $387.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.82.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of ($17,139.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 23,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.91, for a total value of $8,346,340.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,480.14. This trade represents a 75.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total transaction of $2,820,301.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,704.09. The trade was a 46.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 73,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,114,366 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Key American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.