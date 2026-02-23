Payden & Rygel Sells 2,659 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Payden & Rygel reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $634.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $632.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $618.23. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $641.81. The firm has a market cap of $848.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

