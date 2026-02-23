Payden & Rygel Invests $3.46 Million in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 34,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $100.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.14. The company has a market cap of $139.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.15 and a 12-month high of $101.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

