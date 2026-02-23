Payden & Rygel Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Payden & Rygel increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1,080.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,400 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 667.7% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2%

PEP opened at $164.94 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $171.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.03. The company has a market cap of $225.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.40.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 94.83%.

PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PepsiCo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PepsiCo from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.