Payden & Rygel Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Payden & Rygel increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1,080.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,400 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 667.7% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2%
PEP opened at $164.94 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $171.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.03. The company has a market cap of $225.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.40.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 94.83%.
PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
PepsiCo News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:
- Positive Sentiment: US court blocks a proposed class action over snack pricing, removing a potential legal overhang and limiting near‑term liability risk for PepsiCo. PepsiCo, Frito-Lay win US court order barring class action in snack pricing lawsuit
- Positive Sentiment: New product and portfolio moves aim at faster growth: PepsiCo is pushing prebiotic cola and fiber‑forward snacks and expanding hydration offerings — moves intended to capture health‑conscious consumers and offset legacy snacking trends. PepsiCo Bets On Prebiotic Cola And Fiber Snacks To Sustain Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Marketing and distribution catalysts: PepsiCo rolled out its prebiotic soda nationwide and secured Mountain Dew Baja Blast as the official soft drink of MLB, both supporting brand reach and seasonal volume opportunities. PepsiCo’s prebiotic soda is now nationwide
- Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen nudged its price target modestly higher to $165 and kept a hold rating—a small analyst endorsement that supports the stock near current levels. TD Cowen adjusts price target on PepsiCo to $165
- Neutral Sentiment: Argus moved PepsiCo to a hold rating—reflecting steady fundamentals but limited upside from here. Argus upgrades PepsiCo to hold
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry coverage highlights PepsiCo alongside peers (Coke, Monster, Keurig) as companies navigating innovation and cost pressures; useful context but not a company‑specific catalyst. Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights
- Neutral Sentiment: Longer‑term consumer shifts from GLP‑1 weight‑loss drugs are a thematic risk for snack and beverage demand; PepsiCo is responding with healthier SKUs but the net impact is uncertain. Weight Loss Drugs Challenge Big Food As Diets Change
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut multiple near‑term and multi‑year EPS estimates (Q1–Q4 2026, FY2027/2028), trimming growth expectations and increasing downside risk to guidance sensitivity and valuation. (Zacks research note)
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PepsiCo from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.
Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.
