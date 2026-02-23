Payden & Rygel Decreases Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP $ET

Payden & Rygel lessened its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 750,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 251,100 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $12,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 54.4% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth about $46,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 38.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.3%

ET stock opened at $18.96 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.16.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company’s operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

