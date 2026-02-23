Payden & Rygel Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Payden & Rygel lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.6% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 531.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 96.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 13,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $1,039,789.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 61,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,521.90. The trade was a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 671,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,003,220. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 73,498 shares of company stock valued at $5,641,815 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $79.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.71 and a 200-day moving average of $73.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $88.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. President Capital decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cisco reported a quantum networking breakthrough (Qunnect entanglement swapping over metro fiber) and unveiled AI-powered networking/security updates and new Silicon One chips — news that supports a longer-term thesis for higher-margin infrastructure demand. Article Title

Cisco reported a quantum networking breakthrough (Qunnect entanglement swapping over metro fiber) and unveiled AI-powered networking/security updates and new Silicon One chips — news that supports a longer-term thesis for higher-margin infrastructure demand. Positive Sentiment: Market momentum is being reinforced by strong AI infrastructure traction: reports cite >$2B in AI-related orders and a 17% six‑month share gain, suggesting meaningful revenue benefit from Cisco’s AI push. Article Title

Market momentum is being reinforced by strong AI infrastructure traction: reports cite >$2B in AI-related orders and a 17% six‑month share gain, suggesting meaningful revenue benefit from Cisco’s AI push. Positive Sentiment: Technically, CSCO recently crossed above its 50‑day moving average — a short‑term bullish signal that can attract momentum and systematic buyers. Article Title

Technically, CSCO recently crossed above its 50‑day moving average — a short‑term bullish signal that can attract momentum and systematic buyers. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly favorable: consensus brokerage sentiment and rising estimates versus peers (Cisco highlighted as cheaper vs. Palo Alto Networks on certain metrics) are supporting buy-side interest. Article Title

Analysts remain broadly favorable: consensus brokerage sentiment and rising estimates versus peers (Cisco highlighted as cheaper vs. Palo Alto Networks on certain metrics) are supporting buy-side interest. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate social and workforce partnerships (LISC, Per Scholas) underscore Cisco’s ESG footprint and local resilience work — positive PR but limited near‑term revenue impact. Article Title

Corporate social and workforce partnerships (LISC, Per Scholas) underscore Cisco’s ESG footprint and local resilience work — positive PR but limited near‑term revenue impact. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and pullback analyses are mixed: some pieces recommend patience, noting that recent gains have pushed valuations above historical norms even as growth improves. Article Title

Valuation and pullback analyses are mixed: some pieces recommend patience, noting that recent gains have pushed valuations above historical norms even as growth improves. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short interest data is unclear or immaterial in the public summaries — no clear near‑term pressure signaled.

Reported short interest data is unclear or immaterial in the public summaries — no clear near‑term pressure signaled. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group downgraded CSCO to Hold, which can weigh on momentum and curb fresh inflows from certain institutional buyers. Article Title

Erste Group downgraded CSCO to Hold, which can weigh on momentum and curb fresh inflows from certain institutional buyers. Negative Sentiment: An insider sale (11,248 shares reported) may raise minor governance/near‑term sentiment questions for some investors. Article Title

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

