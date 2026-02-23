Payden & Rygel Acquires 22,900 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.3% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 8,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 52,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.2%

GILD opened at $151.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $187.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.47 and its 200-day moving average is $123.81. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.37 and a 1-year high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.68%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,620. This represents a 35.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total value of $4,324,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 120,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,577,278.72. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,891 shares of company stock worth $45,091,556. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Gilead Sciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and firm guidance: Gilead reported $1.86 EPS vs. $1.83 est. and $7.93B revenue (above estimates) and set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $8.45–$8.85 — a catalyst for re-rating. Analyst Reactions Post‑Earnings

Q4 earnings beat and firm guidance: Gilead reported $1.86 EPS vs. $1.83 est. and $7.93B revenue (above estimates) and set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $8.45–$8.85 — a catalyst for re-rating. Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target to $165 and kept a Buy rating, adding analyst-driven upside (~mid-single digits vs. current levels). Argus PT Raise

Argus raised its price target to $165 and kept a Buy rating, adding analyst-driven upside (~mid-single digits vs. current levels). Positive Sentiment: Mizuho lifted its target to $170 and kept an Outperform rating, supporting a higher consensus valuation and momentum for buy‑side flows. Mizuho PT Raise

Mizuho lifted its target to $170 and kept an Outperform rating, supporting a higher consensus valuation and momentum for buy‑side flows. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays initiated coverage with an Equal‑Weight rating and $155 target — neither a strong buy nor a sell signal, but it provides fresh institutional coverage. Barclays Coverage

Barclays initiated coverage with an Equal‑Weight rating and $155 target — neither a strong buy nor a sell signal, but it provides fresh institutional coverage. Neutral Sentiment: Broader analyst and media coverage (Zacks, Yahoo, Benzinga retrospectives) is keeping GILD in focus for retail/institutional investors; these pieces inform positioning but are mixed in directional impact. Zacks Coverage

Broader analyst and media coverage (Zacks, Yahoo, Benzinga retrospectives) is keeping GILD in focus for retail/institutional investors; these pieces inform positioning but are mixed in directional impact. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data in the feed looks anomalous/zeroed out and provides no clear sell pressure signal at present (data likely noisy).

Short‑interest data in the feed looks anomalous/zeroed out and provides no clear sell pressure signal at present (data likely noisy). Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CFO Andrew Dickinson sold 3,000 shares (~$154.43 avg price) — a small amount but negative for sentiment when combined with other insider moves. CFO Form 4

Insider selling: CFO Andrew Dickinson sold 3,000 shares (~$154.43 avg price) — a small amount but negative for sentiment when combined with other insider moves. Negative Sentiment: Material insider sale: Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares (~$154.44 avg), an ~18.9% reduction in her holding — a larger ticket that can weigh on investor confidence. Mercier Form 4

Material insider sale: Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares (~$154.44 avg), an ~18.9% reduction in her holding — a larger ticket that can weigh on investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: “Time to take profits” / rating downgrade commentary is circulating, which can trigger short‑term selling from momentum traders. Seeking Alpha Take‑Profits Piece

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.