PAMT (NASDAQ:PAMT) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

PAMT (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PAMT in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PAMT has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.00.

PAMT Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of PAMT stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. PAMT has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $249.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.80.

PAMT (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $141.32 million for the quarter. PAMT had a negative return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. As a group, analysts predict that PAMT will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PAMT in the second quarter worth $44,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PAMT during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PAMT by 841.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in PAMT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PAMT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAM Transportation Services, Inc (NASDAQ: PAMT) is a specialized truckload carrier and logistics provider headquartered in Tontitown, Arkansas. Established in 1980, the company offers full truckload and dedicated transportation services across North America. PAMT’s freight network is configured to handle both temperature-controlled and dry goods, catering to clients in the food and beverage, retail, consumer packaged goods and industrial sectors.

The company operates a fleet of company-owned tractors and trailers, supported by a network of terminal locations and drop-yard facilities.

