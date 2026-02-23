OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 19,356 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,356 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $15,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSM. Betterment LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,616,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 128.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,614,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,383,000 after buying an additional 1,470,388 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,460,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,254,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,125,000 after buying an additional 687,258 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,882,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,838,000 after acquiring an additional 620,942 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $51.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.25. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $52.04.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

