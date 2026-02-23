OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,642 Shares of Insulet Corporation $PODD

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,796,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,715,651,000 after purchasing an additional 87,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $603,211,000 after buying an additional 58,309 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insulet during the second quarter worth about $324,689,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 723,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,266,000 after acquiring an additional 90,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Insulet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Insulet from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $380.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.57.

Key Stories Impacting Insulet

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Insulet Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ PODD opened at $241.89 on Monday. Insulet Corporation has a 52 week low of $230.05 and a 52 week high of $354.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $783.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.31 million. Insulet had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company’s core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet’s products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

Featured Articles

