O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Invests $1.72 Million in Primoris Services Co. $PRIM

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,489 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000. Primoris Services accounts for approximately 0.3% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,833,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,872,000 after buying an additional 660,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,058,000 after acquiring an additional 33,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,895,000 after purchasing an additional 24,254 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 9.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,142,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,008,000 after purchasing an additional 103,038 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 80.4% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 654,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,990,000 after purchasing an additional 291,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In related news, Director Carla S. Mashinski sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $281,361.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,564.20. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 7,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $1,062,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 74,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,127,376. This represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Primoris Services from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.93.

Primoris Services Trading Up 2.3%

Primoris Services stock opened at $169.51 on Monday. Primoris Services Co. has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $174.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.31.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides a wide range of specialty contracting services across North America. The company’s operations span pipe fabrication, pipeline construction, mechanical and electrical installations, civil and structural work, and maintenance services. Primoris serves clients in the energy, utility, transportation, water and wastewater, and industrial markets, delivering turnkey solutions from design and engineering through construction and operations support.

Within its two primary business segments—Pipeline & Facility and Civil & Utility—Primoris offers pipeline installation, compressor station construction, pump station projects, and above-ground facility work.

