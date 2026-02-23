O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Invests $1.09 Million in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR $SE

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,082 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in SEA by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,440,820 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $257,414,000 after acquiring an additional 148,621 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 14.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 555,983 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $88,924,000 after purchasing an additional 70,070 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 5.4% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 543,203 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $86,880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,964 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of SEA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 168,962 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $27,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in SEA by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 134,900 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $21,576,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on SEA from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $214.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.84.

NYSE SE opened at $115.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.79 and its 200 day moving average is $150.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.59. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $99.50 and a twelve month high of $199.30.

SEA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the Internet company based in Singapore to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About SEA

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea’s digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

