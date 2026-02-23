O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 188,864 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,007,000. D.R. Horton makes up about 5.9% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $164.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 6.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $184.54. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.62.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 9.95%.The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 16.35%.

Several research firms recently commented on DHI. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.55, for a total value of $43,563.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,870.35. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company’s core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

