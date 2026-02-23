Northland Power (NPIFF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Northland Power to post earnings of $0.3380 per share and revenue of $484.5840 million for the quarter.

Northland Power Trading Up 1.5%

NPIFF opened at $14.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.04. Northland Power has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $18.44.

Northland Power Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.0714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 744.0%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently -64.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NPIFF. TD Securities cut shares of Northland Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Friday, November 14th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Friday, November 21st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc is a Canadian developer, owner and operator of power generation facilities, with a focus on clean and green energy. The company’s portfolio encompasses natural gas–fired, wind, solar and thermal projects, and its operations span from onshore and nearshore facilities in Canada to offshore wind farms in Europe. Northland Power is structured to manage all stages of a project’s lifecycle, from early-stage development and financing through construction and long-term operation.

In Canada, Northland Power operates a mix of combined-cycle gas turbines and peaking plants, as well as solar installations, serving industrial and municipal customers under long-term contracts.

