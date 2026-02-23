Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NDSN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $278.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Nordson from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.14.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $290.17 on Friday. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $165.03 and a fifty-two week high of $305.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 18.39%.The company had revenue of $669.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Nordson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3,401.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 191,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,945,000 after purchasing an additional 185,638 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Nordson by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Nordson by 861.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,395 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $886,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Record Q1 results — Nordson reported a first-quarter record in sales of ~$669M (organic +7%, currency +4%), with operating and net income up year-over-year; revenue topped consensus and the company cited strength in Advanced Technology Solutions. Business Wire: Q1 Results

Record Q1 results — Nordson reported a first-quarter record in sales of ~$669M (organic +7%, currency +4%), with operating and net income up year-over-year; revenue topped consensus and the company cited strength in Advanced Technology Solutions. Positive Sentiment: Raised guidance — Management lifted FY2026 EPS guidance to $11.00–$11.60 and issued Q2 EPS and revenue targets roughly in line with consensus, which supports a constructive forward earnings outlook. MarketBeat: Guidance & Press Release

Raised guidance — Management lifted FY2026 EPS guidance to $11.00–$11.60 and issued Q2 EPS and revenue targets roughly in line with consensus, which supports a constructive forward earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings details and investor materials available — The full earnings call transcript and slide deck were posted, offering details on segment trends and margin drivers for anyone re‑valuing the shares. (Earnings call transcripts on Seeking Alpha/Yahoo). Seeking Alpha: Call Transcript

Earnings details and investor materials available — The full earnings call transcript and slide deck were posted, offering details on segment trends and margin drivers for anyone re‑valuing the shares. (Earnings call transcripts on Seeking Alpha/Yahoo). Neutral Sentiment: Market/valuation debate — Commentary pieces are assessing whether the stock’s strong 1‑year gain and current multiples (P/E ~31, PEG ~2.05) leave room for further upside, which can temper buying interest even after good results. Yahoo Finance: Valuation Yahoo Finance: Too Late?

Market/valuation debate — Commentary pieces are assessing whether the stock’s strong 1‑year gain and current multiples (P/E ~31, PEG ~2.05) leave room for further upside, which can temper buying interest even after good results. Positive Sentiment: Analyst stance supportive — DA Davidson reaffirmed a Buy rating (with a ~$290 target) and several firms maintain targets near current levels, helping underpin sentiment despite the stock’s recent run. Benzinga: Analyst Note

Analyst stance supportive — DA Davidson reaffirmed a Buy rating (with a ~$290 target) and several firms maintain targets near current levels, helping underpin sentiment despite the stock’s recent run. Negative Sentiment: Mixed/marginal EPS print and differing data reads — While headline EPS ($2.37) was essentially in-line (beat by $0.01 on some tallies), some data providers flagged a slight short vs. other consensus figures; that ambiguity can trigger profit‑taking after a run-up. Quiver: Mixed EPS Read

Mixed/marginal EPS print and differing data reads — While headline EPS ($2.37) was essentially in-line (beat by $0.01 on some tallies), some data providers flagged a slight short vs. other consensus figures; that ambiguity can trigger profit‑taking after a run-up. Negative Sentiment: Insider and institutional flows — Recent filings show insider selling and some large institutional position adjustments, which can add selling pressure and amplify moves on otherwise positive results. Quiver: Insider & HF Activity

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company’s portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson’s offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

