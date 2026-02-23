NKT A/S (NRKBF) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect NKT A/S to post earnings of $0.7990 per share and revenue of $6.4663 billion for the quarter.

NKT A/S Price Performance

NRKBF opened at $125.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.41. NKT A/S has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $125.72.

Get NKT A/S alerts:

NKT A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NKT A/S is a Denmark-based manufacturer specializing in high-performance power cables and turnkey cable solutions for electricity transmission, distribution and industrial installations. The company’s core offering encompasses medium- and high-voltage underground and submarine power cables, cable accessories, and system solutions designed to support grid stability and meet rising demand for renewable energy integration.

In addition to cable production, NKT provides engineering, installation and project management services for utility and industrial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NKT A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NKT A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.