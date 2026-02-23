NiCE $NICE Shares Sold by Vulcan Value Partners LLC

Vulcan Value Partners LLC cut its position in shares of NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 753,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,826 shares during the quarter. NiCE accounts for 2.0% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned about 1.19% of NiCE worth $108,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in NiCE by 6.1% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in NiCE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its position in shares of NiCE by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 253,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,663,000 after purchasing an additional 27,840 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NiCE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,410,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiCE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.
NiCE Trading Up 5.5%
NASDAQ:NICE opened at $117.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. NiCE has a 1-year low of $94.65 and a 1-year high of $180.61.
NiCE declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of NiCE in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on NiCE from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NiCE in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of NiCE in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on NiCE from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.
Get Our Latest Analysis on NiCE
Key Stories Impacting NiCE
Here are the key news stories impacting NiCE this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results slightly beat expectations and showed strength in cloud business (cloud revenue +14% Y/Y), driven by AI-related demand—this was the main catalyst cited for the upside. Zacks: NICE Q4 Earnings Beat
- Positive Sentiment: NiCE raised FY2026 EPS guidance to $10.85–$11.05, above Wall Street consensus, which supports a constructive longer‑term earnings outlook. FY2026 Guidance (press release/slide deck)
- Positive Sentiment: Board approved a $600 million share repurchase program (up to ~9.6% of shares outstanding), signaling management believes shares are undervalued and providing buyback-driven EPS support. RTT News: Buyback
- Positive Sentiment: Sell‑side support remains: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “buy” and $155 price target, showing continued analyst conviction among some firms. Benzinga: Rosenblatt rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed overall—Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating with a $120 target, reflecting differing views on near‑term execution vs. long‑term opportunity. Benzinga: Wedbush rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings and the conference call-transcript are available for deeper read‑throughs of product traction, channel commentary and AI pipeline details. MSN: Q4 earnings call transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Q1 2026 guidance came in below Wall Street expectations (EPS $2.45–$2.55 vs. consensus ~2.76 and revenue guidance below consensus), creating near‑term execution uncertainty that could cap upside. Q1 Guidance (slide deck/press materials)
- Negative Sentiment: RBC trimmed its price target (from $175 to $150) despite keeping an outperform rating—this reduction tempers some upside expectations from peer analysts. The Fly: RBC target cut
NiCE Company Profile
NiCE Ltd is a global software provider specializing in solutions for customer engagement, financial crime prevention, public safety, workforce optimization and border security. Its product offerings include cloud-native and on-premises platforms that leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to help organizations enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. NiCE’s portfolio addresses the needs of contact centers, financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises across a broad range of industries.
In customer engagement, NiCE delivers tools for omnichannel interaction management, real-time and historical analytics, workforce management, and quality management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NiCE
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NiCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.