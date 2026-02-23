NiCE $NICE Shares Sold by Vulcan Value Partners LLC

Vulcan Value Partners LLC cut its position in shares of NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 753,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,826 shares during the quarter. NiCE accounts for 2.0% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned about 1.19% of NiCE worth $108,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in NiCE by 6.1% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in NiCE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its position in shares of NiCE by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 253,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,663,000 after purchasing an additional 27,840 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NiCE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,410,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiCE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $117.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. NiCE has a 1-year low of $94.65 and a 1-year high of $180.61.

NiCE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The technology company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $786.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.95 million. NiCE had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 20.78%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. NiCE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.050 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.550 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NiCE will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NiCE declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of NiCE in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on NiCE from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NiCE in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of NiCE in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on NiCE from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

NiCE Ltd is a global software provider specializing in solutions for customer engagement, financial crime prevention, public safety, workforce optimization and border security. Its product offerings include cloud-native and on-premises platforms that leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to help organizations enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. NiCE’s portfolio addresses the needs of contact centers, financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises across a broad range of industries.

In customer engagement, NiCE delivers tools for omnichannel interaction management, real-time and historical analytics, workforce management, and quality management.

