NCR Atleos Corporation $NATL Shares Bought by Villanova Investment Management Co LLC

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC grew its holdings in NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE:NATL – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,844 shares during the quarter. NCR Atleos makes up approximately 4.7% of Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC owned 0.23% of NCR Atleos worth $6,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NATL. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in NCR Atleos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR Atleos by 1,327.5% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of NCR Atleos by 407.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in NCR Atleos by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in NCR Atleos by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NATL opened at $42.20 on Monday. NCR Atleos Corporation has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

NATL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NCR Atleos in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of NCR Atleos in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of NCR Atleos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NCR Atleos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others.

