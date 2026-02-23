Motive Capital (OTCMKTS:MOTVU) & Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Financial Contrast

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) and Motive Capital (OTCMKTS:MOTVU – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Motive Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Sandler Companies 14.77% 22.50% 15.90% Motive Capital N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.8% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Sandler Companies $1.90 billion 2.84 $281.33 million $15.81 19.31 Motive Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Motive Capital”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Piper Sandler Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Motive Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Piper Sandler Companies and Motive Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Sandler Companies 1 2 2 1 2.50 Motive Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00

Piper Sandler Companies presently has a consensus price target of $389.67, suggesting a potential upside of 27.66%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than Motive Capital.

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats Motive Capital on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It provides advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. The company also offers public finance investment banking services that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, it provides equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities. Further, the company is involved in the alternative asset management funds merchant banking and healthcare to invest firm capital and to manage capital from outside investors, as well as trading activities. The company was formerly known as Piper Jaffray Companies and changed its name to Piper Sandler Companies in January 2020. Piper Sandler Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Motive Capital

Motive Capital Corp is a newly incorporated blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

