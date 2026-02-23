Morpho Price Up 19.3% Over Last Week (MORPHO)

Morpho (MORPHO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Morpho has a total market cap of $183.97 million and approximately $31.20 million worth of Morpho was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpho token can now be bought for about $1.64 or 0.00002482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Morpho has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Morpho Profile

Morpho launched on November 21st, 2024. Morpho’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,000,000 tokens. The official website for Morpho is morpho.org. The official message board for Morpho is morpho.org/blog. The Reddit community for Morpho is https://reddit.com/r/morpho and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpho’s official Twitter account is @morpholabs.

Morpho Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpho (MORPHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpho has a current supply of 999,999,999.80103273 with 379,784,904.37302185 in circulation. The last known price of Morpho is 1.53876173 USD and is down -6.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 224 active market(s) with $27,955,765.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpho.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpho directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpho should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpho using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

