Mony Group (LON:MONY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mony Group (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 15.30 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Mony Group had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 17.25%.

Here are the key takeaways from Mony Group’s conference call:

Record financials — group revenue of £446m and record adjusted EBITDA of £145m , with adjusted EPS up 5% and £96m returned to shareholders plus a new £25m buyback.

— group revenue of and record adjusted EBITDA of , with adjusted EPS up 5% and £96m returned to shareholders plus a new buyback. SuperSaveClub momentum — membership exceeded 2.1m (up 1.1m y/y), members spend more (ARPU £35 vs £20), show higher cross‑sell and double LTV at year three, helping reduce paid acquisition reliance.

— membership exceeded (up 1.1m y/y), members spend more (ARPU £35 vs £20), show higher cross‑sell and double LTV at year three, helping reduce paid acquisition reliance. AI and tech platform are enabling new distribution and products — launches include the MoneySuperMarket ChatGPT app, Price Optimizer and Savings by MoneySuperMarket , while AI-driven efficiencies cut operating costs and accelerate product rollout (investments, SME banking planned).

are enabling new distribution and products — launches include the MoneySuperMarket ChatGPT app, and , while AI-driven efficiencies cut operating costs and accelerate product rollout (investments, SME banking planned). Market headwinds and cash mix — car premiums fell (~9%) and home premiums declined, PPC inflation pressured gross margin, operating cash flow fell 7% due to mix into longer cash‑cycle areas and travel was moved to a minority stake (impacting comparability).

Mony Group stock opened at GBX 156.10 on Monday. Mony Group has a one year low of GBX 139.70 and a one year high of GBX 224.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 177.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of £817.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Mony Group from GBX 260 to GBX 250 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mony Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 275.

MONY Group PLC is an established member of the FTSE 250 index. The Group operates a tech-led savings platform and leading UK brands including price comparison sites (MoneySuperMarket), cashback (Quidco) and a consumer finance content led brand (MoneySavingExpert). We cover a broad range of verticals including Insurance, Money, Home Services and Travel amongst others. Our purpose is to help households save money by giving them access to free online tools that enable them to compare and switch products.

