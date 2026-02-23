Mony Group (LON:MONY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mony Group (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 15.30 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Mony Group had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 17.25%.
Here are the key takeaways from Mony Group’s conference call:
- Record financials — group revenue of £446m and record adjusted EBITDA of £145m, with adjusted EPS up 5% and £96m returned to shareholders plus a new £25m buyback.
- SuperSaveClub momentum — membership exceeded 2.1m (up 1.1m y/y), members spend more (ARPU £35 vs £20), show higher cross‑sell and double LTV at year three, helping reduce paid acquisition reliance.
- AI and tech platform are enabling new distribution and products — launches include the MoneySuperMarket ChatGPT app, Price Optimizer and Savings by MoneySuperMarket, while AI-driven efficiencies cut operating costs and accelerate product rollout (investments, SME banking planned).
- Market headwinds and cash mix — car premiums fell (~9%) and home premiums declined, PPC inflation pressured gross margin, operating cash flow fell 7% due to mix into longer cash‑cycle areas and travel was moved to a minority stake (impacting comparability).
Mony Group Price Performance
Mony Group stock opened at GBX 156.10 on Monday. Mony Group has a one year low of GBX 139.70 and a one year high of GBX 224.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 177.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of £817.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Report on Mony Group
Mony Group Company Profile
MONY Group PLC is an established member of the FTSE 250 index. The Group operates a tech-led savings platform and leading UK brands including price comparison sites (MoneySuperMarket), cashback (Quidco) and a consumer finance content led brand (MoneySavingExpert). We cover a broad range of verticals including Insurance, Money, Home Services and Travel amongst others. Our purpose is to help households save money by giving them access to free online tools that enable them to compare and switch products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mony Group
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Mony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.