MMCAP International Inc. SPC Purchases Shares of 100,000 Galata Acquisition Corp. II $LATAU

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Galata Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATAU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Galata Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galata Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Galata Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Galata Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galata Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth $898,000.

Get Galata Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Galata Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of LATAU stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14. Galata Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $10.62.

Galata Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated on June 20, 2025 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any specific business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LATAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galata Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Galata Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galata Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.