MMCAP International Inc. SPC Makes New Investment in Aptiv PLC $APTV

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 83.8% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Aptiv by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors set a $110.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Aptiv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 5,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 116,959 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,515. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $79.54 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $88.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.27. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.66, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Aptiv had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 18.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv’s customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

