MMCAP International Inc. SPC Makes New Investment in 1RT Acquisition Corp. $ONCHU

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of 1RT Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ONCHU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONCHU. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in 1RT Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of 1RT Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in 1RT Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 1RT Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in 1RT Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $524,000.

1RT Acquisition Stock Down 0.2%

1RT Acquisition stock opened at $10.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. 1RT Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $11.35.

About 1RT Acquisition

We are a blank check company incorporated on December 13, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

