MMCAP International Inc. SPC Invests $8.48 Million in Sharplink Gaming Inc. $SBET

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Sharplink Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 498,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,483,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sharplink Gaming in the third quarter worth $144,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharplink Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $27,560,000. BIT Capital GmbH grew its stake in Sharplink Gaming by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 1,215,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,681,000 after buying an additional 618,508 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Sharplink Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sharplink Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $900,000. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBET. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sharplink Gaming in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sharplink Gaming in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sharplink Gaming in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sharplink Gaming from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, iA Financial set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sharplink Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Sharplink Gaming Trading Down 1.2%

SBET opened at $6.72 on Monday. Sharplink Gaming Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $124.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 11.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98.

About Sharplink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming, Inc operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network. It operates a performance marketing platform, which owns and operates state-specific web domains to attract, acquire, and drive local sports betting and casino traffic directly to the company's sportsbook and casino partners, which are licensed to operate in each respective state; and offers sports betting data to sports media publishers.

