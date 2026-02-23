MMCAP International Inc. SPC Boosts Holdings in Aris Mining Co. $ARMN

MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its stake in shares of Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) by 45.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,436,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,112,295 shares during the quarter. Aris Mining accounts for about 18.3% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 0.08% of Aris Mining worth $161,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in Aris Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Aris Mining by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Aris Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Aris Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of Aris Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aris Mining Trading Up 3.9%
NYSE:ARMN opened at $19.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -963.05 and a beta of -0.55. Aris Mining Co. has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $21.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.93.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on ARMN
About Aris Mining
Aris Mining Corp, headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing a diversified portfolio of precious metal and lithium assets. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ARMN, the company pursues a disciplined strategy of resource definition and project development to deliver value for its shareholders.
The firm’s principal assets include several high-grade gold projects across multiple continents and a strategic lithium property in the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aris Mining
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.