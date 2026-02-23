MMCAP International Inc. SPC Boosts Holdings in Aris Mining Co. $ARMN

MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its stake in shares of Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) by 45.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,436,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,112,295 shares during the quarter. Aris Mining accounts for about 18.3% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 0.08% of Aris Mining worth $161,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in Aris Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Aris Mining by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Aris Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Aris Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of Aris Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARMN opened at $19.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -963.05 and a beta of -0.55. Aris Mining Co. has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $21.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.93.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Aris Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aris Mining in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aris Mining in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aris Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corp, headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing a diversified portfolio of precious metal and lithium assets. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ARMN, the company pursues a disciplined strategy of resource definition and project development to deliver value for its shareholders.

The firm’s principal assets include several high-grade gold projects across multiple continents and a strategic lithium property in the United States.

