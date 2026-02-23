MetLife, Inc. $MET Shares Sold by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel lessened its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,200 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.2% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in MetLife by 1.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:MET opened at $79.05 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $87.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.95. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.77.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.43 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 3rd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. Barclays set a $90.00 target price on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 price objective on MetLife and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.27.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc is a global provider of insurance, annuities and employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, the company offers a range of risk protection and retirement solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life insurance, group benefits, retirement products such as annuities, and supplemental health products including dental and disability coverage.

In addition to traditional life and group insurance, MetLife provides workplace benefits and voluntary products distributed through employer-sponsored programs.

Featured Stories

