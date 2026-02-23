Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Sells 44,150 Shares of Fastenal Company $FAST

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA trimmed its position in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 913,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,150 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up 2.8% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned about 0.08% of Fastenal worth $44,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its stake in Fastenal by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 378,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 89,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.18.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $46.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Fastenal Company has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $50.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.43.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Satterlee sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $705,449.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,500. This represents a 24.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) is a wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies, best known for its broad assortment of fasteners such as bolts, nuts, screws and anchors. Founded in Winona, Minnesota, Fastenal has grown from a regional supplier into a national and international distributor serving a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, construction, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and government customers. The company is publicly traded and operates through a network of locally staffed branches combined with national distribution capabilities.

Product offerings extend beyond fasteners to include tools, safety and personal protective equipment, power transmission components, cutting and welding supplies, janitorial and material handling items, and other industrial consumables.

