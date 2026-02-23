Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Sells 4,033 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lowered its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials makes up approximately 6.2% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned about 0.26% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $99,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 62.2% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $686.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $651.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $629.22. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.95 and a fifty-two week high of $710.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.36.
Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson set a $680.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $605.00 to $575.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $637.00 to $681.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $690.69.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc (NYSE: MLM) is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value‑added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.
In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready‑mixed concrete and related materials and services.
