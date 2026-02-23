Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Trims Stake in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. Republic Services makes up about 1.7% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $18,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 121.8% during the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. UBS Group set a $220.00 target price on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Republic Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.62.

Republic Services Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $219.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.34 and a 200-day moving average of $219.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $258.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.90%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.46 per share, with a total value of $100,121.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,300.40. The trade was a 9.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

