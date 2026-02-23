Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 3,211 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. $MORN

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 75.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,149,000 after purchasing an additional 22,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,191,000 after purchasing an additional 35,561 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 70,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $159.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.08. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $149.08 and a one year high of $328.70.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $641.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.43 million. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 27.94%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 22.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total value of $1,173,241.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 8,184,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,629,973.56. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,907 shares of company stock worth $11,477,366. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Key Morningstar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Morningstar this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Morningstar from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group set a $280.00 price objective on Morningstar in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Morningstar from $257.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morningstar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MORN

Morningstar Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc is a leading provider of independent investment research, data, and analytics, serving both individual investors and financial professionals. The company offers comprehensive coverage of financial products, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), stocks, bonds and market indexes. Morningstar’s proprietary rating systems and research methodologies help clients assess the risk and return profiles of investment opportunities and make informed decisions.

Its core products include Morningstar Direct, an institutional investment analysis platform; Morningstar Office Cloud, a portfolio management solution for advisors; and Morningstar Data, which delivers extensive datasets through APIs and data feeds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.