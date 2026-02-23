Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 1,919 Shares of Saia, Inc. $SAIA

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Saia were worth $8,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,770,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,599,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Saia by 25.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 825,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,230,000 after acquiring an additional 166,486 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Saia by 403.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,752,000 after purchasing an additional 145,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the second quarter worth $30,021,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 800 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.00, for a total transaction of $311,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,073. The trade was a 20.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.80, for a total transaction of $1,856,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,478.40. This represents a 17.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,533 shares of company stock worth $6,015,055. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. Susquehanna lowered Saia from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $390.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore set a $435.00 price objective on Saia in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $403.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Saia from $431.00 to $442.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Saia

Saia Price Performance

Shares of SAIA opened at $411.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.09. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.12 and a 12-month high of $450.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.67.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.13). Saia had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.89%.The firm had revenue of $789.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company’s core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.