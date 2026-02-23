Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 11,631 Shares of nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,631 shares during the period. nVent Electric accounts for 1.1% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $11,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 33.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 23,606 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in nVent Electric by 575.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 436.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of nVent Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on nVent Electric from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

In other news, Director Susan M. Cameron sold 5,000 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $572,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,140.60. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $884,822.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,171,745.30. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 17,841 shares of company stock worth $2,046,166 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $116.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. nVent Electric PLC has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $120.85.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 18.25%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.53%.

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company’s electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

