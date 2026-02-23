Manulife Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.485 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of MFC opened at C$50.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$47.02. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$36.93 and a 12 month high of C$52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company had revenue of C$22.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 3.6104452 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife provides life insurance and wealth management products and services to individuals and group customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. Manulife is one of Canada’s Big Three Life Insurance companies (the other two are Sun Life and Great West Life). As of Dec. 31, 2021, Manulife reported assets under management or administration of about CAD $1.4 trillion.

