Makena Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,517,000. Flutter Entertainment accounts for approximately 1.2% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLUT. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $34,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

NYSE:FLUT opened at $121.07 on Monday. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 52 week low of $119.47 and a 52 week high of $313.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.13 and a beta of 1.89.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLUT shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $313.00 to $275.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial set a $260.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.10.

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company’s primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter’s brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

