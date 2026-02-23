Makena Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C $LLYVK

Makena Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,121 shares during the quarter. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C comprises 2.6% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Makena Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C worth $25,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 791.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,688,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,972 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in the 2nd quarter worth $58,978,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,137,000 after buying an additional 307,902 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,417,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,036,000 after acquiring an additional 228,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 537,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,587,000 after acquiring an additional 104,156 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Chase Carey sold 83,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $8,098,815.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 94,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,147,814.20. This trade represents a 46.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,685 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $643,388.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,587,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,355,611.96. The trade was a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 497,554 shares of company stock valued at $43,484,018 over the last 90 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ LLYVK opened at $97.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.50. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a 12-month low of $60.55 and a 12-month high of $102.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ: LLYVK) is a tracking stock designed to reflect the performance of Liberty Media’s investment in Live Nation Entertainment. Established in August 2023, the Liberty Live tracking stock allows investors to gain targeted exposure to the live entertainment sector without direct ownership of Liberty Media’s other diversified assets. The Series C shares trade separately, offering a clear view of the value and results generated by Live Nation’s global operations.

The underlying asset for the Liberty Live Series C shares is Liberty Media’s equity stake in Live Nation, one of the world’s leading live entertainment companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.