MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Invests $3.99 Million in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,131 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 129.1% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 48.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $257.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $214.50 and a fifty-two week high of $324.90.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 60.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $361.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Dbs Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Erste Group Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.07.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

