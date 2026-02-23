MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $19.70 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,146 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% during the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 200.4% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $131.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $96.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $133.52.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.