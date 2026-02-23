MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,313 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 412.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 63,107 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,957,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 11.5% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,863 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 78,137 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $18,518,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,564,357 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $371,212,000 after acquiring an additional 496,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.
Salesforce Stock Performance
Shares of CRM opened at $185.10 on Monday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.24 and a 12-month high of $318.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $173.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.01.
Salesforce Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.
Key Stories Impacting Salesforce
Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Mizuho keeps an Outperform rating on CRM, signaling continued analyst conviction that Salesforce can outperform peers as AI adoption supports growth. Mizuho Maintains an Outperform Rating on Salesforce (CRM)
- Positive Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha upgrade frames the upcoming Q4 print as an opportunity to “silence the bears,” highlighting potential revenue acceleration, expanding backlog and clearer AI-driven sales/expense dynamics that could re-rate the stock if delivered. Salesforce: Q4 Earnings Is An Opportunity To Silence The Bears (Rating Upgrade)
- Positive Sentiment: Sector evidence: beaten-down software names (RingCentral, Five9) rallied after earnings that showed AI strengthening bookings — a sign that positive AI proofs could lift Salesforce if its own AI products (Agentforce, generative solutions) show similar commercial traction. Beaten-down software stocks RingCentral and Five9 rally as earnings quell some AI concerns
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks previews the Q4 print and urges focus beyond headline EPS/revenue — metrics like backlog, billings mix and AI subscription uptake will matter, making the upcoming report a data-driven catalyst rather than a simple beat/miss story. Salesforce (CRM) Q4 Earnings Preview
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets note elevated investor attention and mixed analyst views — increased coverage raises volatility around the earnings print but doesn’t resolve direction until results and guidance arrive. Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) is Attracting Investor Attention
- Negative Sentiment: BMO cut its price target from $275 to $235 (still “Outperform”), which reduces upside expectations and signals more cautious near-term valuation assumptions. salesforce.com (CRM) PT Lowered to $235 at BMO Capital
- Negative Sentiment: BTIG trimmed its price target to $260, and RBC moved to a Hold — more downward pressure from sell-side revisions that can sap momentum ahead of the quarter. BTIG Research Lowers Salesforce Price Target to $260 Salesforce (CRM) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital
- Negative Sentiment: Unusually large put-option buying was recorded (roughly 132k puts), indicating elevated hedging or bearish spec positions that increase downside risk and implied volatility into earnings. (reported trading flow)
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on CRM. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.89.
Insider Transactions at Salesforce
In related news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $929,259.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,271.30. The trade was a 34.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 96,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $260.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,994,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,309,155.22. The trade was a 3.31% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Salesforce Profile
Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.
Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.
