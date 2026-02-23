MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,313 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 412.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 63,107 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,957,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 11.5% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,863 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 78,137 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $18,518,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,564,357 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $371,212,000 after acquiring an additional 496,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $185.10 on Monday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.24 and a 12-month high of $318.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $173.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.01.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.39. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Key Stories Impacting Salesforce

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $929,259.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,271.30. The trade was a 34.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 96,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $260.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,994,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,309,155.22. The trade was a 3.31% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.