Lucid Group (LCID) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Lucid Group to post earnings of ($2.49) per share and revenue of $473.0810 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $9.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.81. Lucid Group has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $33.70. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 target price on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $18.92.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Uber Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,283,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 39.2% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,309,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,542 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 112.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,440,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,603 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,485,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,882 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,465,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,440 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.