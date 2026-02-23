Loews Corporation (L) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th.

Loews Stock Performance

Loews stock opened at $109.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.20. Loews has a fifty-two week low of $78.98 and a fifty-two week high of $114.90.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Loews

In related news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 1,922 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $211,727.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $550,579.68. This trade represents a 27.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Charles M. Diker sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total transaction of $155,635.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,640.42. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 181,187 shares of company stock worth $19,435,041 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. CPC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the third quarter worth $6,568,000. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Loews by 9.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 443,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,483,000 after buying an additional 39,313 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 182.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,827,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) is a diversified holding company that owns and operates businesses across insurance, hospitality, energy-related operations and other industrial and investment activities. The company holds controlling and significant minority interests in subsidiaries that run as standalone businesses, with corporate oversight focused on capital allocation, risk management and long-term value creation for shareholders.

One of Loews’ principal businesses is insurance, conducted through CNA Financial, a commercial property and casualty insurer that underwrites a range of business insurance products for corporate and institutional clients.

