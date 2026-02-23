Liquidia Corporation $LQDA is Patient Square Capital LP’s 7th Largest Position

Patient Square Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620,000 shares during the period. Liquidia comprises about 2.4% of Patient Square Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Patient Square Capital LP’s holdings in Liquidia were worth $9,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,501,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the third quarter worth $878,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,961,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,078,000 after buying an additional 367,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 3rd quarter worth $37,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQDA opened at $33.59 on Monday. Liquidia Corporation has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $46.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.20.

In related news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 27,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $1,021,427.27. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 579,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,717.42. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 66,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $2,493,212.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,037,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,834,673.04. The trade was a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,820 shares of company stock worth $8,102,685. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LQDA. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liquidia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company’s lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

